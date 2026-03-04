Analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Mid-America Apartment and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $146.42, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $134.00. A 1.29% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $148.33.

The standing of Mid-America Apartment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.96.

