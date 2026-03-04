Analysts' ratings for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kohl's, presenting an average target of $22.25, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 1.11% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kohl's by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Get to Know Kohl's Better

Kohl's's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Kohl's's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 October, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.64%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kohl's's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kohl's's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.2%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kohl's's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kohl's's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

