Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $114.0, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $108.00. Observing a 0.78% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $113.12.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Camden Prop Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into Camden Prop Trust's Background

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It owned interests in, operated, or developing nearly 175 multifamily properties comprised of nearly 59,921 apartment homes across the United States.

Camden Prop Trust: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Camden Prop Trust's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.16% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 39.84%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camden Prop Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.89.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

