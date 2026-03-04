In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.5, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.5%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Plug Power. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Get to Know Plug Power Better

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Plug Power's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Plug Power showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.91% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Plug Power's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -204.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plug Power's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plug Power's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Plug Power adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

