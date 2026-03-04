Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Weatherford International, revealing an average target of $103.43, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. This current average has increased by 19.28% from the previous average price target of $86.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Weatherford International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Weatherford International

Financial Milestones: Weatherford International's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Weatherford International's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Weatherford International's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weatherford International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, Weatherford International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.