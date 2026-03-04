Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $67.5, with a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. Observing a 1.89% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $66.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Equity Residential is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 318 apartment communities with over 86,000 units and is developing three additional properties with 935 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Financial Milestones: Equity Residential's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 48.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

