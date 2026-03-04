7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $99.14, a high estimate of $131.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $91.57, the current average has increased by 8.27%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kontoor Brands by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kontoor Brands's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Kontoor Brands

Financial Milestones: Kontoor Brands's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kontoor Brands's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kontoor Brands's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kontoor Brands's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kontoor Brands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.