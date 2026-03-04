In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for PACS Group (NYSE:PACS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $44.8, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.11% from the previous average price target of $44.75.

The perception of PACS Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

PACS Group Inc is a post-acute healthcare company mainly focused on delivering high-quality skilled nursing care through a portfolio of independently operated facilities Its is a nursing providers in the United States based on number of facilities, with over 200 post-acute care facilities across nine states serving over 20,000 patients daily. It also provide senior care, assisted living, and independent living options in some of communities.

Key Indicators: PACS Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: PACS Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: PACS Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACS Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.25%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACS Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.98, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

