Centene (NYSE:CNC) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $45.4, along with a high estimate of $54.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $40.20, the current average has increased by 12.94%.

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Centene's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.86% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Centene's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Centene's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

