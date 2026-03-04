In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $147.89, a high estimate of $208.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average has decreased by 14.18% from the previous average price target of $172.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Molina Healthcare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Molina Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Molina Healthcare's Background

Molina Healthcare provides medical insurance plans through Medicaid, the individual exchanges, and Medicare. It manages health benefit risks for more than 5 million people, with more than 85% of those members coming through contracts with state governments for their Medicaid programs. Medicaid contracts in four states—California, New York, Texas, and Washington—account for over half of its enrollees.

Molina Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Molina Healthcare's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.89% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

