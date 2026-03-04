Analysts' ratings for UDR (NYSE:UDR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated UDR and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.61, accompanied by a high estimate of $43.00 and a low estimate of $37.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $38.89, the current average has increased by 4.42%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive UDR. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

All You Need to Know About UDR

Financial Milestones: UDR's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: UDR's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 51.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: UDR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

