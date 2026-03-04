Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.0, with a high estimate of $30.75 and a low estimate of $18.00. A decline of 10.98% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Staar Surgical among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Staar Surgical

Staar Surgical: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Staar Surgical's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Staar Surgical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Staar Surgical's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Staar Surgical's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

