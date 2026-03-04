In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $89.0, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average has increased by 41.72% from the previous average price target of $62.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Dianthus Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dianthus Therapeutics's market standing.

All You Need to Know About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Dianthus Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -81.77%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dianthus Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9284.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -8.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Dianthus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

