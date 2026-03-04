11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for WEC Energy Group, revealing an average target of $116.0, a high estimate of $126.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Experiencing a 1.47% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $117.73.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of WEC Energy Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into WEC Energy Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 30% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, 9% unregulated renewable energy, and 2% LNG distribution and generation.

Financial Insights: WEC Energy Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WEC Energy Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.58% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WEC Energy Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WEC Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

