During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $42.71, with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has increased by 0.09% from the previous average price target of $42.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CenterPoint Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CenterPoint Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering CenterPoint Energy: A Closer Look

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio.

Key Indicators: CenterPoint Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: CenterPoint Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CenterPoint Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.06.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.