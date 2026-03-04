Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.4, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A 24.52% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $31.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Theravance Biopharma is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Get to Know Theravance Biopharma Better

Understanding the Numbers: Theravance Biopharma's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Theravance Biopharma's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.51% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Theravance Biopharma's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Theravance Biopharma's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Theravance Biopharma's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Theravance Biopharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

