7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Roivant Sciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $27.00, the current average has increased by 18.0%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Roivant Sciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Roivant Sciences's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Roivant Sciences analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Roivant Sciences

Financial Insights: Roivant Sciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Roivant Sciences's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -77.83% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13301.2%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roivant Sciences's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roivant Sciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.