Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 0 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arbor Realty Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $8.50 and a low estimate of $7.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.51%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Arbor Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

All You Need to Know About Arbor Realty Trust

Financial Insights: Arbor Realty Trust

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Arbor Realty Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -28.58% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arbor Realty Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arbor Realty Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arbor Realty Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.82.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

