In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $310.67, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $266.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.98% from the previous average price target of $298.78.

The perception of CME Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CME Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.23% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: CME Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 70.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CME Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

