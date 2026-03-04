Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has been analyzed by 22 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 6 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Roblox and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $115.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average represents a 19.14% decrease from the previous average price target of $142.84.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Roblox among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Roblox's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Roblox analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Roblox

Breaking Down Roblox's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Roblox displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -18.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -67.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Roblox's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.33. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.