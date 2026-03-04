RPM International (NYSE:RPM) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $127.62, a high estimate of $149.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Highlighting a 3.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $131.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of RPM International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering RPM International: A Closer Look

Financial Insights: RPM International

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining RPM International's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.5% as of 30 November, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: RPM International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RPM International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.92.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

