Ratings for Dow (NYSE:DOW) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.38, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has increased by 14.85% from the previous average price target of $24.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Dow's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into Dow's Background

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Financial Insights: Dow

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Dow's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -16.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.22. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

