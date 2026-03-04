6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.33, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.32%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sportradar Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into Sportradar Gr's Background

Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing. Geographically, it operates in North America, Africa, AsiaPac & Middle East, Europe, and LATAM & Caribbean.

Sportradar Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sportradar Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sportradar Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sportradar Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sportradar Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

