6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $31.0, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.48% increase from the previous average price target of $29.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Chime Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Chime Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chime Financial analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Chime Financial

Chime Financial Inc is a financial technology company that believes in core banking services.

Financial Milestones: Chime Financial's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Chime Financial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Chime Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chime Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chime Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Chime Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.