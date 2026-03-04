LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 2 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $46.83, along with a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Marking an increase of 3.24%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $45.36.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive LyondellBasell Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

LyondellBasell is a petrochemical producer with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is the world's largest producer of polypropylene and also a major producer of polyethylene and propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Well over half of LyondellBasell's production comes from its North American operations.

Key Indicators: LyondellBasell Industries's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: LyondellBasell Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.18%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: LyondellBasell Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): LyondellBasell Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): LyondellBasell Industries's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: LyondellBasell Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.45. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

