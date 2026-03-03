Analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $138.25, a high estimate of $163.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.43% increase from the previous average price target of $127.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cirrus Logic is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cirrus Logic's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cirrus Logic: A Closer Look

Cirrus Logic: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cirrus Logic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.48% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cirrus Logic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cirrus Logic's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

