During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $1201.0, a high estimate of $1300.00, and a low estimate of $1100.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $1123.75, the current average has increased by 6.87%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive W.W. Grainger. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of W.W. Grainger's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on W.W. Grainger analyst ratings.

Discovering W.W. Grainger: A Closer Look

Understanding the Numbers: W.W. Grainger's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: W.W. Grainger's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.W. Grainger's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.W. Grainger's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, W.W. Grainger adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.