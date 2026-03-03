Ratings for Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.5, along with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $74.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.53% increase from the previous average price target of $67.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Helios Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Helios Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Helios Technologies

Breaking Down Helios Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Helios Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Helios Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helios Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helios Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Helios Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

