Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Life360 and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $88.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average represents a 15.92% decrease from the previous average price target of $105.76.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Life360's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Life360's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Life360 analyst ratings.

Get to Know Life360 Better

Unraveling the Financial Story of Life360

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Life360's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 34.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Life360's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life360's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.58%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, Life360 faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.