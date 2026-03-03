Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $37.0, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Experiencing a 22.8% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $47.93.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Varonis Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Varonis Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2005 and went public in 2014.

Financial Milestones: Varonis Systems's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Varonis Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.37% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.87.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.