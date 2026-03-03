Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bain Capital Specialty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Highlighting a 4.92% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $15.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bain Capital Specialty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bain Capital Specialty's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -40.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bain Capital Specialty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 83.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bain Capital Specialty's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bain Capital Specialty's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.33. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

