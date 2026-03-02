During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Seadrill and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $48.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Seadrill by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Seadrill: A Closer Look

Key Indicators: Seadrill's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Seadrill's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Seadrill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -3.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Seadrill's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Seadrill's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Seadrill's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

