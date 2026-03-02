In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.02, with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average reflects an increase of 64.26% from the previous average price target of $6.10.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sight Sciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sight Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sight Sciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Sight Sciences

Financial Milestones: Sight Sciences's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sight Sciences's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -41.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sight Sciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -12.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sight Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -6.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sight Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.