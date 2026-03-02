Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $79.33, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.63% increase from the previous average price target of $78.83.

A clear picture of Prosperity Bancshares's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It provides a wide array of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The group provides Personal, Business, Mortgage, and Banking Services.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Prosperity Bancshares's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 45.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prosperity Bancshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prosperity Bancshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Prosperity Bancshares adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

