4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $440.0, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $370.00. This current average has decreased by 4.35% from the previous average price target of $460.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Group 1 Automotive among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Get to Know Group 1 Automotive Better

Financial Insights: Group 1 Automotive

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Group 1 Automotive's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.61% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Group 1 Automotive's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Group 1 Automotive's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Group 1 Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.1.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

