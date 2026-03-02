Throughout the last three months, 24 analysts have evaluated Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 12 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 8 10 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $451.25, a high estimate of $510.00, and a low estimate of $335.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.78% from the previous average price target of $426.59.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Broadcom is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Broadcom displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 47.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadcom's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadcom's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, Broadcom faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

