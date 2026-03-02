In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.8, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $71.00. Observing a 10.53% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $73.10.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Williams Companies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Williams Companies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Williams Companies's Background

Williams operates the Transco pipeline, which connects the Gulf Coast to the Northeast United States. It has additional natural gas transmission pipelines connecting the Rockies to the Pacific Northwest and midcontinent. At the field level, it operates substantial gathering and processing assets in Appalachia and other basins. The company has also struck several power supply agreements.

Williams Companies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Williams Companies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.18% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.24, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.