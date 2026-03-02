In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fastly and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $10.69, the current average has increased by 17.49%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Fastly's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fastly's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fastly analyst ratings.

Delving into Fastly's Background

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fastly

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fastly showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.32% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fastly's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fastly's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.