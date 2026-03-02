Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $332.56, a high estimate of $365.00, and a low estimate of $296.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.93% increase from the previous average price target of $326.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Vulcan Materials among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Vulcan Materials's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2024, Vulcan sold 219.9 million tons of aggregates, 13.6 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3.6 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had 16.5 billion tons of aggregate reserves.

Vulcan Materials: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vulcan Materials showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.35% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vulcan Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vulcan Materials's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vulcan Materials's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Vulcan Materials adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

