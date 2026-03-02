In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Cactus (NYSE:WHD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $61.5, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average reflects an increase of 21.37% from the previous average price target of $50.67.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cactus is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cactus's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cactus's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Cactus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cactus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Cactus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

