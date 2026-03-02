Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $210.0, a high estimate of $232.00, and a low estimate of $181.00. Marking an increase of 11.77%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $187.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Ross Stores's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Ross Stores's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ross Stores analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ross Stores Better

Ross Stores: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ross Stores showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.44% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ross Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ross Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Ross Stores adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

