Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Victoria's Secret, revealing an average target of $59.0, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 24.74% increase from the previous average price target of $47.30.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Victoria's Secret by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Victoria's Secret: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Victoria's Secret showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.28% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, Victoria's Secret faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

