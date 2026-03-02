SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SoundHound AI, presenting an average target of $13.75, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.38% lower than the prior average price target of $16.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of SoundHound AI by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SoundHound AI showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 67.57% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SoundHound AI's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -259.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundHound AI's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -28.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -17.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SoundHound AI's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

