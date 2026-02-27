7 analysts have shared their evaluations of FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $302.29, along with a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $230.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 29.02% increase from the previous average price target of $234.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FTAI Aviation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is an aerospace company. It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft, which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

FTAI Aviation's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 43.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 54.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 13.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

