Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $72.33, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $63.80, the current average has increased by 13.37%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CG Oncology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: CG Oncology displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3774.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CG Oncology's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2629.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CG Oncology's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CG Oncology's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CG Oncology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

