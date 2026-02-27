Ratings for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $31.4, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.29% increase from the previous average price target of $30.40.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kinder Morgan. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Kinder Morgan operates natural gas, crude oil, and refined products pipelines connecting producing regions to demand centers. It is principally involved in the gathering, storage, and transmission of natural gas across the continental United States. It also operates distribution centers for refined products along with the largest fleet of Jones Act-compliant tankers.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Kinder Morgan's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.02.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.