Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $67.5, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.66% increase from the previous average price target of $61.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Ingevity among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Ingevity's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ingevity analyst ratings.

Delving into Ingevity's Background

Ingevity: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ingevity's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.21% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ingevity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingevity's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingevity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ingevity's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.35, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.