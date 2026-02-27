In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $32.8, along with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average represents a 10.14% decrease from the previous average price target of $36.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Docebo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Docebo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Docebo analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Docebo's Background

Financial Milestones: Docebo's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Docebo's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Docebo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 15.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Docebo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Docebo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.