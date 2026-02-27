Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $89.36, along with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. Highlighting a 3.57% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $92.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Public Service Enterprise by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Public Service Enterprise's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Public Service Enterprise Better

Financial Insights: Public Service Enterprise

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Public Service Enterprise displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Public Service Enterprise's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Service Enterprise's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Public Service Enterprise's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.