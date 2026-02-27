Ratings for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $132.86, a high estimate of $147.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.43% from the previous average price target of $123.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Teleflex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Teleflex's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Teleflex

Unraveling the Financial Story of Teleflex

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Teleflex's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teleflex's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -44.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teleflex's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teleflex's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Teleflex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

